Ludhiana industrialists raise issues of poor roads, overflowing sewage
Avon Cycles Limited hosted a meeting with leading industrialists of the city to discuss major issues being faced by them and ways to resolve them . The meeting was also attended by Rajinderpal Kaur Chinna, MLA of Ludhiana south constituency.
Chairman and managing director Onkar Singh Pahwa, joint managing director Rishi Pahwa and executive director Mandeep Pahwa welcomed her on the occasion.
Poor road conditions, overflowing sewage , peak hour traffic jams and unauthorised encroachment were some of the major issues that were highlighted. Suggestions were also made to widen roads by shifting electric poles and high-tension wires from service roads to open up the space to allow for more traffic flow. Chinna requested the business leaders to adopt schools and parks for the benefit of society.
Prominent industrialists like Tejinder Singh from Big Ben Export, Upendra Agarwal from TRB Exports, Rohit Kapoor from Greatway and Tushin Nayyer from Eveline International were also present on the occasion.
PAU holds webinar on role of nutrition gardens
The department of extension education and communication management, Punjab Agricultural University, organised a national webinar on “nutritional security through nutrition garden: Role of extension personnel” for staffers of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and farm advisory service centres and extension professionals. More than 50 faculty members and students from PAU and KVKs of Punjab, Haryana and Jammu attended the webinar. The guest speaker was Rupa Upadhyay, professor at Lady Irwin College, University of Delhi.
Kenyan delegation discusses area of cooperation at PAU
A three-member delegation comprising governor of Kenya Patrick Khaemba and minister of agriculture Mary Nzomo visited Punjab Agricultural University on Friday to discuss mutual areas of cooperation. Khaemba's wife Lydia Seroney was also part of the delegation. The visiting delegation interacted with the senior officials of PAU, deans of constituent colleges, additional directors of research and extension education and heads of various departments.
Structural safety guidelines prescribe 3-4 audits during construction: Khattar
Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday released the structural safety guidelines, which developers have to follow during construction of high-rise projects in the state, at the concluding session of the Sewocon before addressing the gathering of RWA members. Khattar said according to the new guidelines, the developer will have to ensure structural audit of the project at least three to four times during the construction phase.
Mercury touches 45.9 degrees in Gurugram, orange alert for next two days
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange heatwave alert for the next two days for the south Haryana region and a yellow alert for Monday.
No need to pay heed to loudspeaker row: Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also said that there was no clarity if Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena are joining hands for the forthcoming elections and said that such alliances don't last long. Pawar and home minister Dilip Walse Patil were in the Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district on Friday to inaugurate the police station building at Katezari, felicitate police personnel from C-60 squad.
