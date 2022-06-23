Ludhiana industrialists slam PSPCL over notices for 45 days’ advance bills
Lambasting the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for demanding advance bills for 45 days, Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers’ Association (JNSSMA) has warned the state government of agitation, if the notices being served by the department are not rolled back in two days.
In a meeting held on Tuesday, the industrialists rued that the industry is already moving through a slump and the ‘inexperienced’ state government is putting additional burden at this time of crisis.
They said notices were being served by the PSPCL to owners of small-scale industries, asking to submit the advance bills in 15 days, otherwise their power connections would be snapped.
President of JNSSMA Jaswinder Thukral said people chose the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) with an expectation that it would bring a positive change in the society, but the alleged inexperienced state government is now adding to the woes of the industry by demanding advance bills for 45 days. The bills are being generated as per the average consumption by the respective unit.
“No advance bills were collected during the previous Congress government regime. If the state government failed to roll back the notices being served to the industry in two days, the association will raise an agitation outside the Janta nagar sub-station of PSPCL on Friday and burn the effigy of chief minister Bhagwant Mann,” Thukral said.
Ludhiana PSPCL chief engineer Parvinder Singh said the notices were not being served for collection of advance bills, but for consumption/security deposits, which had also been collected from the industry across the state in the past. “These are being collected as per the recommendations of Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC). The consumer is also paid an annual interest on the amount deposited with the department as deposits,” he added.
