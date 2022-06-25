Ludhiana: Industry up in arms over government’s decision to ban single-use plastic from July 1
Plastic manufacturers and traders in the city have objected to the government’s decision to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic items from July 1.
Ruing financial losses incurred by the industry in the past, Punjab Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association president Gurdeep Singh Batra said that if the state government intends to follow the Union government’s directions, it should also allow plastic carry bags with width of 75 micron or more. He said that expensive compostable bags are the only alternative to plastic carry bags and rather than providing subsidies and other incentives to promote alternatives, the government is imposing a complete ban.
“We have already submitted memorandum with the Punjab Pollution Control Board and if the government fails to provide any relief, we will start a protest from July 5,” said Batra.
The items covered under single-use plastic include earbuds with plastic sticks, straws, plates, cups, spoons, fork, wrapping or packaging film and invitation cards.
Meanwhile, PPCB officials said the ban will be imposed strictly in the state from July 1 and they have been conducting awareness seminars/sessions to restrict the manufacturing and use of single-use plastic items.
PSPCL chief engineer, Ludhiana, Gulshan Rai said the department is working to spread awareness among residents and the plastic industry to stop the manufacture and use of single-use plastic. He added that strict action will be taken against defaulters after July 1, while manufacturing and sale of the banned items will also be dealt with seriously.
Notably, the government’s efforts to enforce the ban on manufacturing and use of plastic carry bags have not been fruitful over the last six years. The state had banned plastic carry bags in April 2016, but they are still being used in every nook and corner of the city.
U.P.: Lakhimpur Kheri basic teachers to get GPF statements first time in decades!
For the first time in their decades' long service, Lakhimpur Kheri's basic school teachers, who are covered under the General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules, 1985, would receive their annual statement of GPF accounts by June next year. A teacher Rama Shankar Katiyar who retired on March 31, 2017 and was paid ₹14, 02, 215 as GPF disagreed with the final payment and urged for recalculation but his appeal was ignored. Another teacher Ram Chandra retired on March 31, 2018 and got his GPF payment.
Pune city reports second-most rain-deficient June in last 10 years
With 25 days of June almost over, Pune city reported its second-most rainfall-deficient month in the last decade. The city has reported just 33.7 mm rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a rainfall deficiency of 89.6 mm. According to the met department, Pune district is showing a rainfall deficit of 73 per cent between June 1 and June 25. The least June rainfall of the decade was 13.8 mm in 2014.
Ludhiana: Illegal weapon, bullets recovered from arrested drug peddler’s house
Two days after a 31-year-old man was arrested with 2.05 kg heroin, police recovered an illegal weapon and six bullets from hAkash'shouse. The Special Task Force had also recovered 14 vehicles, including eight cars, and ₹8 lakh from the possession of the accused identified as Akash Chopra, a resident of Gurmel Park, Tibba Road. The STF also found that his wife, Alisha Chopra alias Pooja Chopra, used to help him in drug peddling.
Rihand dam to be maintained under new safety guidelines, strengthened
India's most voluminous Rihand dam that cools a number of coal-fired power plants in the Sonbhadra region of Uttar Pradesh will now be maintained as per the Centre's new safety guidelines under the World Bank-funded Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP Phase II). The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra here on Friday.
Departments in Uttar Pradesh secretariat vie for cleanliness honours
The state government has put its 93 departments and their 463 sections in competition with one another in maintaining cleanliness under the 'clean secretariat campaign' launched recently in the Uttar Pradesh secretariat. The state government has now worked out a comprehensive strategy to involve all the departments in running the campaign. A large number of discarded items were found in most of the departments, posing a challenge to the cleanliness campaign.
