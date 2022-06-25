Ludhiana: Industry up in arms over government’s decision to ban single-use plastic from July 1

Plastic manufacturers and traders in the city have objected to the government’s decision to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic items from July 1.

Ruing financial losses incurred by the industry in the past, Punjab Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association president Gurdeep Singh Batra said that if the state government intends to follow the Union government’s directions, it should also allow plastic carry bags with width of 75 micron or more. He said that expensive compostable bags are the only alternative to plastic carry bags and rather than providing subsidies and other incentives to promote alternatives, the government is imposing a complete ban.

“We have already submitted memorandum with the Punjab Pollution Control Board and if the government fails to provide any relief, we will start a protest from July 5,” said Batra.

The items covered under single-use plastic include earbuds with plastic sticks, straws, plates, cups, spoons, fork, wrapping or packaging film and invitation cards.

Meanwhile, PPCB officials said the ban will be imposed strictly in the state from July 1 and they have been conducting awareness seminars/sessions to restrict the manufacturing and use of single-use plastic items.

PSPCL chief engineer, Ludhiana, Gulshan Rai said the department is working to spread awareness among residents and the plastic industry to stop the manufacture and use of single-use plastic. He added that strict action will be taken against defaulters after July 1, while manufacturing and sale of the banned items will also be dealt with seriously.

Notably, the government’s efforts to enforce the ban on manufacturing and use of plastic carry bags have not been fruitful over the last six years. The state had banned plastic carry bags in April 2016, but they are still being used in every nook and corner of the city.