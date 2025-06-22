Ludhiana: ‘Inebriated’ man feared drowned in drain

Hours after a 10-year-old boy was swept away in the Buddha Nullah near Kundanpuri, another 35-year-old man was feared drowned in the drain near Tibba Road on Friday evening. The man has been identified as Ram Krishan, a scrap dealer of Tibba Road. The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Friday, said his wife Omwati. Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Tibba police station, said divers have been tasked with tracing the man. (HT Photo)

Recounting the harrowing moments, Omwati said Ram Krishan returned home Friday evening in an inebriated state. Due to a power outage in their area, he stepped out and sat on the edge of the bridge over the drain to cool off.

“He gave me ₹50 to buy vegetables for dinner. I started cooking and he remained seated there with our children nearby. Suddenly, my daughter came running to tell that he had fallen into the nullah,” she said.

She rushed out and began calling for help, but there was no one around. She then ran toward a nearby fish market where she managed to alert a few people who immediately began searching for Ram Krishan in the waters.

Divers were deployed on Saturday to continue the search, but there was still no sign of the missing man by evening. Locals watched in silence as the rescue teams tried to comb through the flowing waters. Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Tibba police station, said divers have been tasked with tracing the man.

This is the second such tragedy in the same water body in less than 24 hours as a 10-year-old boy, Aashiq Ansari of Kundanpuri, slipped and fell into the Buddha Nullah near Kundanpuri while crossing the drain.