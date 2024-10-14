Ludhiana: ‘Inebriated man’ sets 3 street food carts on fire, booked

A man, said to be drunk, allegedly set three food carts on fire after some dispute with two vendors (siblings) in the wee hours of Monday. The incident triggered explosions in two LPG cylinders at around 3 am on Bhamian Road, causing significant damage. No one was injured in the incident. The police informed that all the three carts were reduced to ashes. (HT FIle)

The fire was first spotted by a newspaper vendor, a regular customer of the food vendors, who immediately alerted them. The local police and fire brigade were called to the scene and the flames were eventually brought under control.

The Division Number 7 police have registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Sarabjeet Singh, a resident of Dharampura, Shingar Road, on the complaint of Gurmeet Singh, one of the vendors.

Gurmeet Singh, who along with his brother owns three street food carts at Chaupati market on Bhamian Road, stated that the conflict began at around 9:30 pm on Sunday evening when Sarabjeet turned up in a drunken state and began causing a disturbance, even using abusive language. The complainant stated that he requested the accused to leave as his customers were getting inconvenienced. This led to a heated argument, during which the accused allegedly manhandled him.

Gurmeet stated that the accused left only after local residents intervened. He said that he, along with his brother, wrapped up their business for the night and went to the Ludhiana civil hospital for a medical examination. They also filed a complaint with the police against Sarabjeet for the earlier altercation.

He added that while returning to their house, they were confronted again by Sarabjeet and his aides, who allegedly threatened and assaulted them near Dharampura. They managed to escape the second attack, deciding to follow up with the police the next morning.

“At around 3 am, a newspaper vendor, who is also one of our regular customers, noticed that our food carts were on fire. He informed us so we rushed to the scene. Normally, we take the LPG cylinders home at the end of the day, but because we had gone to the hospital, we left them at the cart,” said Gurmeet.

He suspects that Sarabjeet must have returned and set fire to the carts, leading to cylinder blasts. All three of our carts were reduced to ashes. Sub-Inspector Bhupinder Singh, SHO of Division Number 7 police station, said an FIR has been lodged against Sarabjeet Singh. A hunt is on for his arrest.