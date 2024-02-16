Ludhiana: Injured in assault, man succumbs to injuries

A day after being assaulted by rivals, a Machhiwara resident succumbed to injuries, police said on Friday. Injured in assault, man succumbs to injuries in Ludhiana. (HT)

The victim has been identified as Pardeep Singh. After his death on Thursday night, the Machhiwara police added murder charges in the FIR.

The police have already arrested two accused, including Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Ravidas Mohalla in Machhiwara and Arun. Their aides Jaspreet Singh alias Dev Raj of Chauhan Colony of Machhiwara, Ghuggi and four others are yet to be arrested.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Amit Kumar. The complainant stated that he along with his friend Pardeep was returning home after paying obeisance at Gurudwara Shri Charan Kanwal Sahib on Wednesday.

The accused started following them in three vehicles, intercepted their way and opened an attack on them. The accused vandalised the windowpane of the car.

Pardeep, who was on the wheels, sped up the car to avoid attack. In a bid to escape, their car turned turtle in a field at Ratipur road.

He added that the accused assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons and escaped, leaving them injured. Later, the onlookers came for their rescue and alerted the police. Later, they were rushed to hospital, where Pardeep succumbed to injuries.

Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, SHO at Machhiwara police station, said that earlier an FIR under sections 307, 325, 323, 341, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC was lodged against the accused. After Pardeep’s death, the police added section 302 of the IPC in the FIR. The police also formed special teams for the arrest of the accused.

The SHO added that some of the accused are already facing trial in drug peddling cases.