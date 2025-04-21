Ludhiana: Internal rift plaguing Congress party, says Arora

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president and state cabinet minister Aman Arora on Sunday highlighted the internal rift plaguing the Congress party, calling it unfit to serve the people of Punjab. Arora was addressing party workers during the formal inauguration of AAP’s election office for the Ludhiana West bypoll at Welcome Palace on Malhar Road. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora during inaguration of Aam Aadmi Party election office in Sarabha Nagar in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Even though the bypoll schedule is yet to be announced, Arora made it clear that AAP’s campaign has already begun in earnest. However, he dedicated a large portion of his speech to exposing what he called the “dysfunctional state of Congress leadership.”

Targeting the feud between Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and the party’s candidate for the Ludhiana West bypoll, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Arora said, “What can you expect from a party where the candidate and the state president don’t even speak to each other? When one reaches out, the other avoids him. This isn’t politics for the people—it’s ego-driven chaos.”

Citing a recent failed meeting between the two leaders, Arora underlined how Warring had gone to meet Ashu following the announcement of his candidature, but the meeting never materialised. While Warring claimed to have informed Ashu in advance, Ashu insisted he was unaware and not at home.

“This is what Congress has been reduced to—a party where personal interests outweigh those of the public. How can they claim to serve the people when their own house is not in order?”he added.

He also took a subtle dig at Ashu’s alleged temperamental issues, backing AAP’s campaign slogan coined for their candidate Sanjeev Arora.

AAP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora for the seat, projecting him as a clean, development-oriented leader. Aman Arora praised him as someone with a deep understanding of Ludhiana’s industrial base and people’s needs.

Highlighting the party’s groundwork, Arora said AAP workers had been conducting door-to-door verification drives for the past two months and had identified “numerous fake voters allegedly added by rival parties.”

He called on the people of Ludhiana West to elect Sanjeev Arora stating that Arvind Kejriwal recognised Sanjeev Arora’s capabilities by nominating him to the Rajya Sabha. Now it’s the public’s turn to show the same trust.

Punjab cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond urged workers to ramp up visibility with party flags and banners, while being mindful of residents’ consent.

In his address, Sanjeev Arora said he was fully committed to the welfare of Ludhiana. “If elected, my responsibility towards the people will only increase, and I will continue to work for them with even greater dedication,” he said.