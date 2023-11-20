Ludhiana: Irregular lifting of garbage irks city residents, shopkeepers

Residents and shopkeepers in the city, particularly in areas like Jawahar Nagar camp, outside Chattar Singh Park, and near the clock tower, voiced concern over irregular lifting of garbage. Heaps of garbage lying on the road running along the Chatar Singh Park in Model Town area, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The development comes in the backdrop of the municipal corporation (MC) officials claiming to have deployed teams for garbage collection at various secondary points in the city. Residents, however, argue that the collection process is not consistent.

Case in point, the space under the bus stand flyover outside Chattar Singh Park has become an eyesore with heaps of garbage lying around in the area. The waste often spills onto the road, causing blockages and affecting nearby shops and residents.

Baljinder Singh, the chairperson of the Scooter Seller Association, said, “The association has written to the MC authorities multiple times, urging them to install a compactor. There is a need for timely garbage collection, highlighting that the scattered garbage often leads to unpleasant smells throughout the market. I requested the MC authorities to instruct their teams to pick up the garbage before 9 am, ensuring a clean and hygienic environment for customers and shopkeepers.”

The situation is not better in the Clock Tower’s vicinity, with garbage often extending beyond the designated area, obstructing the road and creating problems for commuters and local businesses.

Sukhmeet Singh, a dentist, pointed out that the civic body has not effectively addressed the problem despite complaints from numerous shopkeepers to both authorities and the local legislator.

“The inconvenience caused by the garbage removal team, which typically arrives to collect garbage around 1 pm. Moreover, around 3 pm, the vans return to dispose of garbage at the same locations. This ongoing situation has become a significant inconvenience for customers and commuters visiting shops and offices in the area,” he added.

Residents like Ravinder Singh from Jawahar Nagar camp, echoed similar concerns, citing traffic chaos during garbage collection hours in the afternoon. He urged the authorities to schedule garbage collection before 9 am to prevent disruptions and ensure timely removal.

Addressing the issue, joint commissioner Ankur Mohindroo acknowledged the issues, adding, “Static compactors would be installed soon and this issue will be resolved. Moreover, I will direct the teams to commence garbage collection before 9 am to alleviate the inconvenience faced by shopkeepers and commuters.”