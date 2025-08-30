Ludhiana: Jagraon bridge set to get major overhaul, widening plan on cards

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has decided to give a much-needed facelift to the city’s key lifeline, the Jagraon bridge, which is showing signs of wear and tear. Cracks and damage have been noticed at several points, with a portion of the wall having collapsed recently after rainfall. MLA Ashok Prashar, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and others inspecting the Jagraon bridge on Saturday. (HT)

Municipal commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi and senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar visited the bridge to assess its condition on Saturday. The inspection revealed multiple issues, including damaged crash barriers, poor drainage near the traffic lights and overgrown vegetation along the retaining walls, officials said.

A major concern was also raised about the presence of rodents, believed to be attracted by the fish market located under the bridge. Rats have reportedly burrowed holes into the structure, further weakening the decades-old foundation. Peepal trees and wild growth inside the walls are adding to the deterioration.

Following the inspection, the MC commissioner directed the engineering staff to take up immediate repairs of the collapsed wall and broken portions. In the longer term, concrete retaining walls will be constructed from Durga Mata Mandir to the Jagraon Bridge Chowk. Plans are also being prepared to widen the bridge, particularly towards Vishwakarma Chowk, where officials believe there is enough space to add a lane on both sides.

“Though the damaged wall section does not pose a threat to the main structure for now, we are working towards strengthening the entire bridge. Along with repairs, a plan for widening the bridge is also under consideration,” said senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar.

MLA Ashok Prashar assured that the bridge will not only be repaired but improved to meet future needs. “The government is committed to developing better infrastructure in Ludhiana. We are taking timely action to prevent any major mishap,” he said.

Another pressing concern is the repeated waterlogging at the approach to the bridge near the traffic lights, leading to potholes and damage to the road. The MC has now asked for a permanent solution to improve drainage and prevent road erosion during the rainy season.

The Jagraon bridge, constructed in the early 1980s, plays a crucial role in city traffic management. From 2016 to 2022, the old portion of the bridge over the railway lines was under reconstruction, causing severe traffic disruptions. The bridge connects major city routes, especially for those heading towards Delhi, Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Later in the day, commissioner Dachalwal and Prashar also visited a road cave-in site near the railway station and directed the staff to speed up repair work. They also checked the static compactor site near Chand Cinema Bridge and issued instructions for its better maintenance.