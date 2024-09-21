Ludhiana: Jarkhar Hockey Academy bags silver in tourney

Jarkhar Hockey Academy won a silver medal in the U-19 boys’ category at the 68 state school games held in Bathinda. Jarkhar Hockey Academy pose with their silver medals in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

At the tournament, the Jarkhar team defeated Fazilka by 4-0, Malerkotla by 7-0 in the league matches, and Ferozepur by 4-0 in the pre-quarterfinals. They continued their winning streak by beating Amritsar 3-2 in the quarterfinals and defeated Bathinda by 4-0 in the semifinals. However, in the final match, the Jarkhar hockey academy lost to PIS Ludhiana 0-3, finishing as the runner-up.

Following this achievement at the state level, the Jarkhar team is now set to compete in the All India Baba Farid Gold Cup hockey tournament in Faridkot.

Coaches Gurstinder Singh Pargat, Paramjit Singh Grewal, Pawanpreet Singh, and the entire team were appreciated for this success.

The chairman of Jarkhar games Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu, chief organiser Jagrup Singh Jarkhar, technical director Narayan Singh Grewal, and president-advocate Harkamal Singh awarded silver medals to all the players and coaches.