Ludhiana: Jeweller alleges extortion calls from Bishnoi gang
After the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, incidents of extortion calls have increased. Callers claim themselves to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to threaten and extort money from people. In yet another incident, a jeweller made a complaint to the police alleging that members of the Bishnoi gang have been threatening him over the phone demanding ₹5 lakh.
The jeweller, Ashish Puri, made a complaint to the Division Number 4 police. He stated that when a cop made a video call to the same number, a masked man took the call. He started abusing the cop. He claimed that he had killed Sidhu Moose Wala and dared them to arrest him.
Puri stated that he received a call on his WhatsApp number on June 19 but he did not take it. The callers made another call on June 20.
“The caller claimed himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and started threatening me and demanded ₹5 lakh. He said that if I did not give him the money, I would be shot dead as they killed Moose Wala,” he said.
The jeweller, who runs a shop in Sarafa bazaar, said that the police have increased vigil outside his shop, but they have not lodged an FIR yet.
Sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, SHO, Division Number 4 police station, said that they have received a complaint and they are investigating the matter.
It is learnt that the city police had busted an international extortion racket operated by a notorious gangster from Canada, Sukha Duneke, and arrested seven members of the gang, who had threatened a local industrialist of the city and demanded a ransom of ₹3 core on Thursday. The gang members had even opened fire near the industrialist’s house on June 16. Police officials said that the industrialist has even paid a portion of the extortion amount to the accused.
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
