Ludhiana: Jeweller alleges extortion calls from Bishnoi gang

A jeweller made a complaint to the police alleging that members of the Bishnoi gang have made extortion calls to him. He said they have been threatening him over the phone demanding 5 lakh
The jeweller told the police that a caller claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 lakh from him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The jeweller told the police that a caller claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded ₹5 lakh from him.
Published on Jul 02, 2022 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, incidents of extortion calls have increased. Callers claim themselves to be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to threaten and extort money from people. In yet another incident, a jeweller made a complaint to the police alleging that members of the Bishnoi gang have been threatening him over the phone demanding 5 lakh.

The jeweller, Ashish Puri, made a complaint to the Division Number 4 police. He stated that when a cop made a video call to the same number, a masked man took the call. He started abusing the cop. He claimed that he had killed Sidhu Moose Wala and dared them to arrest him.

Puri stated that he received a call on his WhatsApp number on June 19 but he did not take it. The callers made another call on June 20.

“The caller claimed himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and started threatening me and demanded 5 lakh. He said that if I did not give him the money, I would be shot dead as they killed Moose Wala,” he said.

The jeweller, who runs a shop in Sarafa bazaar, said that the police have increased vigil outside his shop, but they have not lodged an FIR yet.

Sub-inspector Gurjit Singh, SHO, Division Number 4 police station, said that they have received a complaint and they are investigating the matter.

It is learnt that the city police had busted an international extortion racket operated by a notorious gangster from Canada, Sukha Duneke, and arrested seven members of the gang, who had threatened a local industrialist of the city and demanded a ransom of 3 core on Thursday. The gang members had even opened fire near the industrialist’s house on June 16. Police officials said that the industrialist has even paid a portion of the extortion amount to the accused.

Saturday, July 02, 2022
