Ludhiana: Jeweller’s son foils robbery bid by snatching weapon

Emboldened by a few successful snatchings, a gang of three persons attempted to rob a jewellery store in Indrapuri area on Monday night, only to be overpowered by the store owner’s son, forcing them to flee the spot. Two of them later landed in the police net after being captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the store.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Rizwan and Mohammed Sameer of Moradabad, and Himanshu from Hoshiarpur. The trio was living in a rented accommodation in Daba area.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Sachin Gupta said, “While Mohammed Rizwan and Himanshu have been arrested, efforts are on to arrest the third accused Mohammed Sameer.”

How the crime panned out

During preliminary interrogation, one of the accused stated that they had committed a few snatchings in and around the area which boosted their confidence and they decided to commit a robbery. They reportedly told the police that before committing the robbery, they carried out a recce of the jewellery store and found that the store owner, Kulvinder Singh, used to stay till the closing of the shop while his son, Avtar Singh, used to leave early.

But the trio’s plans went haywire as on Tuesday, instead of Kulwinder, his son waited in the store till late night.

Avtar Singh, in his statement, said that on Tuesday evening as he was sitting in the store, three persons arrived on a bike. All three had covered their face with a mask and were wearing surgical gloves. One of the accused, who was wearing a red shirt, pulled out a country-made weapon and pointed at him. However, Avatar acted swiftly and managed to snatch the weapon. The panic-stricken robbers fled the jewellery store, leaving their bike behind. Following this, Avatar informed the police. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the shop.

The cops identified the trio with the help of CCTV footage and managed to nab them while they were planning to flee the city. Police is also probing whether the motorcycle used in crime was stolen. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Davinder Choudhary said the weapon used in the crime was procured from Moradabad.

JCP Gupta said the case was cracked within 24 hours of the crime. He added police are trying to find if the accused have any criminal background in their native places.

Armed men rob goldsmith on Hambran road

In another late evening crime, three armed men robbed a goldsmith on Hambra Road. PAU police found CCTV footage in which the three suspects were seen riding a motorbike.

Sharing details, PAU station house officer Jaskanwal Singh said the goldsmith had not installed CCTV cameras inside or outside the shop. “However, we have managed to collect CCTV images from nearby shops. The footage clearly showed two accused—one of them turbaned – entering the shop while their third accomplice waited outside,” said the SHO.

The goldsmith, Kiran Verma, said two young men with their face covered entered his shop while their third accomplice waited outside on a black-coloured motorcycle. Soon after entering the shop, one of the assailants pulled out a weapon while his accomplice began collecting gold ornaments and cash. Verma added that in no time, the trio fled the scene. He said he is yet to assess the loss.