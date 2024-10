Robbers stuck a house in BRS Nagar earlier this week and made away with cash and valuables, officials said. A case has been registered under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. (HT File)

On Wednesday, the Sarabha Nagar police registered a case in connection with the incident that happened on Sunday night.

The complainant, Rajneet Randhawa, alleged the accused decamped with gold and diamond jewellery, cash, a 65-inch television, electronic appliances, digital time piece and brass utensils.

The case was registered under section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).