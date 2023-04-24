A typing error keeps Ludhiana journalism student’s phone ringing for three days

The mobile phone of a Ludhiana-based journalism student has been ringing non-stop for the past three days and NRIs settled abroad are sharing their complaints to him for action. Thanks to a typing error made by the officials of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s office while tweeting NRI helpline numbers. Ludhiana-based journalism student Kabir Singh has received over 800 calls in the last 3 days. (HT Photo)

The officials had mistakenly mentioned the phone number of the student, Kabir Singh, as one of the helpline numbers in their tweet on Friday.

Though the officials have deleted the tweet and issued the correct number, Singh has received more than 800 calls, with some even at late night hours also. Singh, who helps his uncle in a readymade garment showroom at Mall Road, said that his phone started ringing unexpectedly with foreign numbers flashing on the screen. He attended some of the calls which were from NRIs who wanted their complaints to be registered and resolved soon.

“I received more than 800 calls in two days from US, Canada, England, Australia, Italy and other countries. Due to the calls, I am unable to concentrate on my studies and business. Moreover, my phone remained busy for all the time due to continuous calls and I was unable to use any mobile application due to it,” he added.

Later, the CMO officials deleted the tweet and put up a new helpline number 8184900002 for the NRIs.

The chief minister had issued the helpline number for the NRIs on Friday and assured them to resolve their matters quickly.