Ludhiana: Key accused, aide held in Giaspura firing case; weapon, car seized

The Sahnewal police have arrested the key accused and his aide in connection with the firing incident in Giaspura that left three members of a money lender’s family injured. With the latest arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to three. The arrested accused have been identified as Sagar Verma, a resident of Gagan Nagar in Giaspura, and Vishal Rana, alias Mani of Sarpanch Colony, Sahnewal. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Sagar Verma, a resident of Gagan Nagar in Giaspura, and Vishal Rana, alias Mani of Sarpanch Colony, Sahnewal. Police recovered a pistol allegedly used in the crime, three spent bullet shells and a car from their possession. Earlier, another accused, Nikhil of Mohalla Pritam Nagar, was arrested in the case.

The FIR was registered on the statement of Gurinder Singh, alias Jodha, who alleged that Sagar had borrowed ₹10,000 from his family on interest around six months ago and had stopped repaying the amount. According to the complaint, an argument over the money escalated after Sagar allegedly posted an abusive Instagram reel targeting Gurinder.

Police said Gurinder was called to meet the accused on Saturday night. When he reached the spot, an argument ensued and the accused allegedly chased him towards his house. Gurinder’s father Jasjeet Singh, mother Sarabjit Kaur and uncle Rajveer Singh allegedly suffered bullet injuries in the ensuing firing.

Sahnewal Police Station SHO Dalvir Singh said police had registered an FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 190 (liability of unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25, 52 and 59 of the Arms Act against the accused. Raids are underway to nab the remaining accused.