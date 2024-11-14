Ludhiana: Khanna police bust arms racket, 3 held with 9 pistols

The Khanna police busted an alleged illegal weapon supply chain with the arrest of three accused, officials said. They added that the personnel recovered nine pistols and magazines from the accused, identified as Palwinder Singh of Pathan Nangal village, Amritsar; Ramandeep Singh of Dhaipai village in Ludhiana’s Jodhan; and Ravi of Singhnoor village in Khargon, Madhya Pradesh. The accused in Khanna police custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Gotyal said police arrested Palwinder Singh and Ramandeep Singh near Alaur village during a special checking on November 8.

“The accused tried to escape after seeing the police team. The cops stopped them for checking. On frisking, the team recovered two illegal pistols from their possession. A case was registered under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the City Khanna police station.”

“During questioning, the accused told police that they brought weapons from Ravi. Based on information provided by the accused, police booked Ravi and subsequently arrested him from Madhya Pradesh. The police recovered seven more weapons from his possession,” said the SSP.

The SSP added that Palwinder is a farmer and Ramandeep Singh is a security guard. He said Ravi used to manufacture illegal weapons and supply them.

Palwinder is already facing trial in two cases of drug peddling and murder bid.

More important information is expected from the accused during questioning, the SSP added.