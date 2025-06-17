Ludhiana: Kin of Bathinda man ‘killed in police custody’ protest in city

The family of a Bathinda resident, Narinderdeep Singh, who was allegedly killed in police custody on May 23 reached poll-bound Ludhiana West here on Monday to demand arrest of the police officials implicated in the case. Relatives of Narinderdeep Singh staging a protest on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

“It has been around three weeks since my husband was murdered by these cops. But so far, they have not even been arrested. We staged protests in Bathinda, but the government paid no heed. Today we decided to come to Ludhiana as it is getting all the attention from the government due to the upcoming elections. We hope here we will be heard,” said the 33-year-old widow, Nancy.

Her 33-year-old husband Narinderdeep was found dead at the Bathinda civil hospital during the late hours of May 23. In a video message, that went viral on social media, Narinderdeep’s friend Gagan revealed that they both were tortured by the criminal investigation wing of the Punjab Police, which he claimed led to his death.

He also said that the police alleged that they were smuggling drugs and forced them to accept the charges.

Narinderdeep is survived by a six-year-old son, wife, and parents.

The police has registered an FIR under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Four officials have also been reportedly suspended for involvement in the case.

Nancy demanded that the police officials named in the FIR should be arrested immediately and should be charged with murder.

The bereaved family was supported in protest by ‘Narinderdeep Hirasti Qatal Virodhi Committee’, a collective of 16 farmers, traders, and student unions, formed to secure justice in the case.