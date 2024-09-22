Ludhiana: Kiran, Jasmin bag powerlifting titles in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

In powerlifting competition for girls which was held at AS Modern School, Khanna during Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, Kiran from Kishori Lal Jethi School, Khanna secured first place in the 57 kg category followed by Navneet Kaur from SHS Buani who came second and Suneha from SHS Buani who came third. Athletes participating in the weightlifting competition held at Naresh Chandra stadium Khanna in Ludhiana on Sunday, September 22, 2024. (HT Photo)

The district-level sports competitions in basketball, softball, chess, kickboxing, netball, lawn tennis, badminton, powerlifting and weightlifting concluded on Sunday.

In the 63 kg category in powerlifting, Jasmin Kaur from Raipur Bet claimed the top spot while Mehkpreet Kaur won second position. For the Under 21 girls’, Muskan Kaur won first place in the 43 kg category with Anchal from Mullanpur Dakha taking securing rank.

In the 47 kg category, Ranjana Gautam finished first and Ravinder Kaur from Nankana Public School came second. In the 52 kg category, Harleen Kaur claimed first place followed by Deep Sikha from AS College Khanna in second and Vijay Lakshmi clinches third spot.

In the 57 kg category, Anmolpreet Kaur won first place while Mansi Verma secured second. Komalpreet Kaur took first place in the 63 kg category with Laxmi in second, and Sumanpreet Kaur in third.

Whereas in the 72 kg category, Sandeep Rani secured first place with Manveer Kaur came in second.

Meanwhile, the weightlifting competition for boys under 17 was held at Naresh Chander Stadium, Khanna. In the 55 kg category, Yuvraj Singh took first place, Amarinder Singh came second, and Akashdeep Singh finished third.

In the 61 kg category, Sandeep Singh secured first place with Harjot Singh in second. In the 67 kg category, Gurpreet Singh claimed first place followed by Jagmanjot Singh in second and Vansh in third.

In the 73 kg category, Kartike Puri took the top spot, Gursahib Singh came in second, and Gurdeep Singh finished third. In the 81 kg category, Onkar Singh took first place, Juvraj Singh came second and Ekamveer Singh finished third.

In the 89 kg category, Gurkeerat Singh won first place with Yuvraj Singh taking second. In the 96 kg category, Hasrat Singh secured first place, and Satveer Singh finished second.