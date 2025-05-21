Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Labourer arrested for raping, impregnating co-worker

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 21, 2025 07:02 AM IST

A 25-year-old labourer has been arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating a 22-year-old co-worker under the false promise of marriage. The girl alleged that the accused befriended her and established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. The accused fled to his native village after impregnating her.

Following the complaint of the woman, Division Number 4 police lodged an FIR against Ashish Kumar, a resident of Tikoni Park in the New Kundanpuri area (HT photo for representation)

The woman, who worked with the accused at a factory, has alleged that Ashish Kumar befriended her in 2022 and established a physical relationship under the pretext of marrying her.

Recently, the woman discovered she was seven months pregnant during a medical check-up. When she informed Ashish, he fled to his native village in Uttar Pradesh and cut off all contact. Left with no recourse, she filed a complaint with Division Number 4 police.

Following the complaint of the woman, Division Number 4 police lodged an FIR against Ashish Kumar, a resident of Tikoni Park in the New Kundanpuri area.

Assistant sub-inspector Balraj Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 69 (Rape) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. The accused ws arrested from Uttar Pradesh, Singh said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Labourer arrested for raping, impregnating co-worker
