Ludhiana: Labourer assaulted, robbed of phone in Gandhi Nagar market

The labourer said he had got off the train and walking towards his rented accommodation in Gandhi Nagar when the robbers waylaid him and robbed his phone.
A closed circuit television camera installed in the Gandhi Nagar market captured the labourer getting robbed on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 01:41 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A labourer was robbed of his mobile phone by two bike-borne miscreants in Gandhi Nagar Market in the wee hours of Saturday. The incident has been captured on closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area.

The victim, Ravi Kumar, 23, of Fatehabad of Uttar Pradesh, said that he had got off a train and was walking towards his rented accommodation in Gandhi Nagar when the duo waylaid him and tried to snatch his phone and cash. When he resisted, the accused assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon and snatched his phone. Hearing his cries for help, some locals gathered at the spot. Seeing them, the accused fled.

One of the accused was nabbed hours later and the phone was also recovered from his possession. The accused has been identified as Neeraj Gill of Chhawni Mohalla.

Division Number 4 station house officer, inspector Gurmeet Singh said a hunt is on for the second accused.

