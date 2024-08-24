 Ludhiana: Labourer found dead in factory godown, kin allege murder - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Labourer found dead in factory godown, kin allege murder

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 24, 2024 10:40 PM IST

High drama unfolded on Friday night in the Phase-8 area of Focal Point as a factory worker was found hanging from an iron rod in the factory’s godown, officials aware of the developments said.

High drama unfolded on Friday night in the Phase-8 area of Focal Point as a factory worker was found hanging from an iron rod in the factory’s godown, officials aware of the developments said.

High drama unfolded on Friday night in the Phase-8 area of Focal Point as a factory worker was found hanging from an iron rod in the factory's godown, officials aware of the developments said. (HT File)
High drama unfolded on Friday night in the Phase-8 area of Focal Point as a factory worker was found hanging from an iron rod in the factory’s godown, officials aware of the developments said. (HT File)

The incident came to light when some neighborhood children noticed the 27-year-old’s body and raised an alarm.

While the police said that the initial investigations point to suicide as the cause of death, the deceased’s kin alleged foul play and said it is a murder.

The deceased’s brother said he received a call from one of the labourer’s co-workers, informing him about the incident.

He said he rushed to the godown and found his brother’s body hanging from an iron rod.

The 27-year-old hailed from Bihar and was living in Ludhiana for the past few years along with his elder brother. Both were employed in different factories in the Focal Point area.

The deceased’s brother alleged that his brother was murdered and then hanged to make it look like suicide. He asserted that the 27-year-old had spoken to him earlier that evening and seemed normal, with no signs of distress.

He raised questions over how his brother could have suddenly ended his life without any prior indications and pointed fingers at the neighbouring individuals who were the first at the scene, accusing them of being involved.

As the situation escalated, the deceased’s brother and his friends confronted the neighbours, leading to an altercation. The Focal Point police reached the spot to calm the situation.

The police removed the body and took it to the civil hospital for a post-mortem.

Focal point station-house officer (SHO) inspector Amandeep Singh said the initial investigation suggests suicide, but the police will await the results of the autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Labourer found dead in factory godown, kin allege murder
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Saturday, August 24, 2024
