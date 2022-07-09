Ludhiana | Labourer held for abducting, raping 15-year-old girl

A labourer was arrested for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in Durga Colony of Dhandhari Khurd.

The accused has been identified as Bhola Kumar of Visakha Colony, Dhandhari Khurd. The victim’s father said the labourer was known to him. On July 6, when his daughter was alone at home, the accused turned up there are abducted the girl. Kumar allegedly took her to a room and raped her. The next day, he dropped her near the vegetable market and fled.

The girl narrated the whole incident after reaching home, following which a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against him. He was produced before the court and sent to one-day police custody.

Labourer molests 13 year old daughter, booked

A labourer has been booked for allegedly molesting his 13-year-old daughter in their house in Khanna. As per the girl, he had been molesting her for the past six months. The victim’s mother told the police that she was washing the dishes in the veranda of their house when she heard her daughter’s cries. When she rushed inside, she saw her husband molesting her daughter. On seeing her, he fled the house.

Inspector Rajprinder Kaur, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on women with intent to outraged modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered and a hunt is on for his arrest.

Woman booked for pushing teen into prostitution

A woman has been booked for pushing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution. The girl, whose father had passed away and mother had re-married, used to live with her aunt. The aunt later sent her to a distant relative, identified as Paramjit Kaur of Khatra Chuharam village. Kaur allegedly forced her into prostitution. When the girl tried to resist, the accused threatened her of dire consequences. ASI Kuljeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 376 (Where a woman is raped by one or more in a group of persons acting in furtherance of their common intention), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 6 and 17 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the woman and some unidentified men.

Bhamian Khurd resident booked for raping live-in partner

A resident of Bhamian Khurd has been booked for allegedly raping his live-in partner on the pretext of marriage. Police have also booked his father for “helping him”.

The victim, 26, who resides in CMC Colony, Hundal Chowk, said she had been living with the accused for the past three years. The accused’s father was aware of their relationship. The woman alleged that when she asked the accused to marry her, he started making excuses. She said that later on February 13, the accused turned up at her house and raped her.

She said that she did not disclose the incident to anyone for five months, but later decided to file a complaint.

Jamalpur station house officer, sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur said a case under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the accused and police are also scanning the role of his father.