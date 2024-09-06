Ludhiana: Labourer held for bludgeoning 37-year-old woman to death

A day after the half-naked body of a 37-year-old MGNREGA labourer was found, Khanna police claimed to have solved the murder case with the arrest of a migrant worker. The police also recovered a wooden log and a bloodstained shirt from the possession of the accused. However, the exact motive behind the murder remains unclear, and it is yet to be confirmed whether the woman was sexually assaulted. The murder accused in the custody of the Khanna police in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Bablu Yadav, a resident of Bihar, currently living in the village of Siar.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Khanna, Ashwini Gotyal, stated that the victim’s husband found her body in a secluded area of Siar village on Thursday night. He immediately informed the police and lodged a complaint against Bablu. Following the complaint, the Malaud police registered an FIR against Bablu on Friday under section 103(1) of the BNS, leading to his arrest.

The SSP added that the victim had allegedly developed a relationship with the accused. After the husband of the woman objected to it, the woman snapped all the ties with the accused.

Sub-inspector (SI) Satnam Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Malaud Police Station, revealed that the victim, her husband, and the accused were previously residing in a rented accommodation. About three months ago, the owner of the house had asked the couple to ask Bablu to leave the house. This led to a rivalry between Bablu and the couple.

He added that the accused called the woman for a conversation, where they indulged in a spat, which escalated.

SI Satnam Singh further added that the reason behind the murder will be ascertained after further interrogation of the accused. The police are also awaiting the postmortem report to determine if the woman was sexually assaulted.