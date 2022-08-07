Ludhiana: Labourer nabbed for murdering his nephew

A labourer was arrested on Friday for allegedly bludgeoning his nephew to death with a wooden log in Tugal village.

The accused has been identified as Viren Sada. His wife had left him and started living with the victim, Upendra Sada, 38, a native of Saharsa in Bihar, police said. The log used in the murder has also been recovered.

The suspect’s wife, Saviya Devi, stated in her police complaint that she had been married to Viren for the past 25 years and they lived in Sawaddi village. She said her husband used to thrash her after consuming liquor.

Devi said around one and a half years ago, she had gotten into a relationship with Upendra and they had started living together in Tugal. She said around 15 days ago, Viren also shifted to Tugal and started working as a farm labourer.

The woman added that on August 1, Viren and Upendra had gone out together. The accused then took Upendra to a field, where he assaulted him with a wooden log in a field and fled, leaving him injured, alleged Devi. After she came to know, she informed the police, who rushed the victim to the local civil hospital.

From there, he was referred him to civil hospital in Ludhiana; Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and civil hospital in Chandigarh, where he succumbed to injuries on Friday.

Sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, investigating officer, said Upendra was also married, but his wife had left him and started living with another man.

A murder case has been registered against Viren. He was produced in court on Saturday and sent to judicial remand.