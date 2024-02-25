 Ludhiana: Labourer sexually assaults 8-yr-old son of live-in partner - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Labourer sexually assaults 8-yr-old son of live-in partner

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 26, 2024 05:10 AM IST

The police have booked a labourer for allegedly sexually assaulting the 8-year-old son of his live-in partner, a second such incident reported in the city in the last two days.

The accused has been booked under section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (HT PHOTO)

According to police, the mother of the child caught the accused sexually assaulting her son and filed a complaint on Saturday.

The woman in her complaint stated that after her husband had deserted her, she started living with the accused in a live-in relationship for the past one-and-a-half years in Basti Jodhewal area. She has a son from the accused, while she has two sons from her marriage, who also live with her.

The woman added that around six days ago, she went to the market leaving her elder son at home. When she returned home, she was shocked to see the accused sexually assaulting her son. When she raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot. On Saturday, she filed a complaint to the police.

ASI Jaspal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that soon after receiving the complaint, the police lodged an FIR against the accused. The accused has been booked under section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

It is the second such case reported in the city in the past two days. On Friday, the Meharban police had booked a Noorwala village resident and his two relatives for allegedly gang-raping his 15-year-old stepdaughter. The accused were reportedly under the influence of liquor when they sexually assaulted the girl. Mother of the victim had left the house one month ago following a spat with her husband.

