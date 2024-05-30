 Ludhiana: Labourer stabs neighbour to death in Koom Kalan - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Labourer stabs neighbour to death in Koom Kalan

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 31, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Labourer stabs neighbour to death in Koom Kalan following verbal spat. Accused arrested, victim identified as Pramod Mukhiya. Case lodged by victim's wife.

A labourer stabbed his neighbour to death following a verbal spat on Thursday in Koom Kalan. The police lodged a murder case against the accused and apprehended him.

The victim has been identified as Pramod Mukhiya. (HT File)
The victim has been identified as Pramod Mukhiya. The police have booked Dukhi Mukhiya following the complaint of Sunita Devi, wife of the victim.

The woman stated that they belong to Bihar. While she worked as a domestic help, her husband was a labourer. She added that on Thursday the accused stabbed her husband with a sharp-edged weapon following a spat. He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sub-inspector Gurpartap Singh, SHO at Koom Kalan police station, said a murder case has been lodged against the accused.

Ludhiana: Labourer stabs neighbour to death in Koom Kalan
