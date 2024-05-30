Ludhiana: Labourer stabs neighbour to death in Koom Kalan

A labourer stabbed his neighbour to death following a verbal spat on Thursday in Koom Kalan. The police lodged a murder case against the accused and apprehended him. The victim has been identified as Pramod Mukhiya. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Pramod Mukhiya. The police have booked Dukhi Mukhiya following the complaint of Sunita Devi, wife of the victim.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The woman stated that they belong to Bihar. While she worked as a domestic help, her husband was a labourer. She added that on Thursday the accused stabbed her husband with a sharp-edged weapon following a spat. He was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sub-inspector Gurpartap Singh, SHO at Koom Kalan police station, said a murder case has been lodged against the accused.