Ludhiana: Lakhowal firing accused identified, say police

The police have identified the man who allegedly opened fire at the house of a cold store manager in Lakhowal village, injuring the 22-year-old son of the house owner. The accused, said to be around 40 years old, used a .32-bore licensed pistol to fire nearly 10 rounds at the residence before fleeing the spot in his Maruti Swift car.

According to the police, Jobanpreet Singh, 22, sustained a bullet injury on his left knee when one of the shots pierced through the main gate of the house. His father, Satwant Singh, 48, lodged a complaint following the incident.

Satwant told police that as his family was preparing to sleep, Jobanpreet had just locked the main gate when a man began hurling abuses outside. “Within moments, he started firing indiscriminately at the gate. One of the bullets hit my son,” the complainant said. Jobanpreet was rushed to the hospital and later discharged after treatment.

On Satwant’s complaint, the Koom Kalan police registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 25 of the Arms Act, against the unidentified accused.

Assistant commissioner of police (south) Inderjit Singh confirmed that the accused has been identified through CCTV footage. “The man appears intoxicated in the footage and used his licensed pistol to fire the shots. There is no known rivalry between him and the victims. The motive remains unclear,” said the ACP, adding that police are tracing the accused and expect to make an arrest soon.