Rain lashes Ludhiana, maximum recorded 25.5 degrees Celsius

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 31, 2023 11:54 PM IST

Rainfall lashed Ludhiana for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, continuing relief for the locals from scorching heat with the maximum recorded at 25.5 degree Celsius.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy, with thunderstorms and rainfall around the district till Thursday. (Manish/HT Photo)

According to the meteorological officials, the weather is expected to remain cloudy, with thunderstorms and rainfall around the district till Thursday.

The district on Wednesday recorded 22.0 mm rainfall. The minimum temperature was registered at 20.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 20.3 degree Celsius.

The downpour in the city, accompanied by thunderstorms, caused inconvenience to residents and brought attention to the inadequate drainage system in the city.

The experts from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have advised farmers not to irrigate or spray their crops during the anticipated rainfall in the next 1-2 days.

However, heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon exacerbated the existing problems of the city’s poor drainage system.

Multiple areas, including the underpass near Lodhi Club, Dugri, Ferozepur Road, and Haibowal, witnessed waterlogging. This recurring issue has increased inconvenience of the public, who have been urging the municipal corporation to address the poor drainage system before the onset of the monsoon season.

With the monsoon season fast approaching, the city is at the risk of being inundated by waterlogging once again if the authorities fail to find a lasting solution.

Sachkirat Singh, city resident, said, “As the experts predict continued rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming days, it is essential for the concerned authorities to prioritise the improvement of the drainage infrastructure to mitigate the problems faced by the residents.”

The ongoing NHAI elevated road project on Ferozepur Road has further aggravated the situation. The construction work has left stretches of the road slippery due to the presence of sand, posing additional challenges for commuters. Rainfall coupled with construction material has created a hazardous situation for motorists.

