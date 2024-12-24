Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Light showers end dry spell, foggy days ahead

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 24, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the PAU’s department of agricultural meteorology and climate change, said the reason behind the rain was a fresh Western Disturbance

The dry spell the city has been experiencing since October ended when light showers lashed the city on Monday morning. According to Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) department of agricultural meteorology and climate change, the city recorded 2.3 mm rain on the day.

People buy woollens as mercury dips in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
People buy woollens as mercury dips in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The rain also brought the mercury down significantly. The maximum temperature fell by 8° Celsius. On Sunday, the maximum temperature was 22° Celsius, which fell to 14° Celsius on Monday. This was 5.4° less than normal.

Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the PAU’s department of agricultural meteorology and climate change, said, “The reason behind the rain was a fresh Western Disturbance.”

No more rainfall is expected in the coming days. “There can be dense fog at isolated places in the next two days and light rain on December 27,” she added.

Weather experts had earlier predicted that the city won’t see any precipitation for the remainder of the month. Earlier, the city witnessed a dry run which began in October. Until the showers on Monday, the city had seen only 0.4 mm rain in two and a half months.

Dr Kingra said October and November are regarded as driest months in a year. She, however, added that December sometimes sees significant rainfall. In December 2019, the city recorded 45 mm rain.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
