Friday, Aug 09, 2024
Ludhiana: LIT removes illegal encroachments from Tajpur road

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 09, 2024 05:58 AM IST

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) removed illegal encroachments by slum dwellers and shopkeepers from the trust’s Dairy Scheme area at Tajpur road. The operation was supported by teams from various departments, including the police, health department, and fire brigade, ensuring the successful clearance of all unauthorised occupations.

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) removed illegal encroachments by slum dwellers and shopkeepers from the trust’s Dairy Scheme area at Tajpur road. (HT Photo)

LIT engineer Naveen Malhotra, Vikram Kumar, assistant engineer Parminder Singh, Balbir Singh, and Kirandeep Heer, along with other staff members reached the spot and removed the encroachments.

Tarsem Singh Bhinder, chairman, LIT, said that the trust’s campaign to remove illegal encroachments will continue unabated in the future. He stated that the trust will initiate actions to reclaim its vacant properties that have been unlawfully occupied by certain individuals. In a strong message delivered through a press conference, the chairman warned those responsible for these illegal encroachments to vacate the trust properties voluntarily.

