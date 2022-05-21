Ludhiana: Live streaming of CCTV footage at ICCC begins

The direct feeding of footage from over 1,400 CCTV cameras installed across the city has started at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) established at the municipal corporation’s Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagar.

The ICCC has been established at a cost of ₹35.96 crore under the safe city project, which was earlier under the police, but was taken over by MC due to non-maintainence of cameras.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal reviewed the progress of the project on Friday and stated that live surveillance of civic violations like illegal dumping of garbage and encroachments; and tracking of GPS-fitted MC vehicles and functioning of street lights will begin in a month.

Under the project, 300 more cameras will be installed by MC and the feed from the cameras will be streamed at the safe city surveillance room in Police Lines and ICCC.

Night vision cameras will also be installed under the project. As per information, the civic body will have the data storage capacity to keep the video/pictures saved for around a month.

Aggarwal stated that under the safe city project, police are already keeping an eye on violators through technology like automatic number plate recognition and red-light violation detection.

Vehicles mounted cameras for fire tenders

As per officials, 30 vehicle-mounted cameras will also be installed under the project. Apart from MC vehicles, they will be installed on fire tenders.