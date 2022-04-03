Ludhiana| Local Punjabi singer arrested for glorifying gun culture, let off later

Arrested earlier for showering praise on a gangster and glorifying gun culture, local Punjabi singer -- Baljit Singh -- was later released on bail on Saturday.

The singer was performing during a local kabaddi tournament at Sudhar village, and the event was live-streamed on YouTube.

After the video went viral, the Sudhar police nabbed the singer under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC.

However, he was granted bail after he apologised.

He sang a song for gangster Talwinder Singh alias Nikku of Sudhar during the tournament on March 11.

SHO of Sudhar police station, inspector Balwinder Singh, said the song was sung during the tournament which was attended by Talwinder Singh alias Nikku.

“The lyrics of the song ‘Vailiyan da pind sara baneya Sudhar ni, Rakhde aa dabb vich pake hathiyar ni, Asle v UP to mangwaye hoye aa, Yaar saare hi jamantan tea aye hoye aa’ apparently promotes gun culture and can mislead the youth,”said the SHO.

“The singer has promised that he would not do it again,” he added.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has already banned the songs that glorify liquor, drugs, violence and gun culture.

Seventeen days after the Kabaddi tournament on March 28, Nikku along with his aide was arrested by the Patiala police for possessing 10 illegal pistols along with 18 magazines, 32 cartridges and a car.

Nikku was involved in a 2016 bank robbery case. He along with his aide had allegedly murdered a security guard and looted ₹60 lakh from a vehicle hired by a bank to transport cash on May 23, 2016.

Singers who faced music

The Ludhiana police had summoned Punjabi singers Sidhu Moose Wala alias Shubhdeep Singh and Mankirt Aulakh over a video reportedly glorifying gun culture and violence after a city-based RTI activist, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, filed a complaint on January 13, 2020.

Earlier, the Sahnewal police had booked Punjabi singer Elly Mangat over celebratory firing during his friend’s birthday party at Darod village in November 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON