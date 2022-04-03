Ludhiana| Local Punjabi singer arrested for glorifying gun culture, let off later
Arrested earlier for showering praise on a gangster and glorifying gun culture, local Punjabi singer -- Baljit Singh -- was later released on bail on Saturday.
The singer was performing during a local kabaddi tournament at Sudhar village, and the event was live-streamed on YouTube.
After the video went viral, the Sudhar police nabbed the singer under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC.
However, he was granted bail after he apologised.
He sang a song for gangster Talwinder Singh alias Nikku of Sudhar during the tournament on March 11.
SHO of Sudhar police station, inspector Balwinder Singh, said the song was sung during the tournament which was attended by Talwinder Singh alias Nikku.
“The lyrics of the song ‘Vailiyan da pind sara baneya Sudhar ni, Rakhde aa dabb vich pake hathiyar ni, Asle v UP to mangwaye hoye aa, Yaar saare hi jamantan tea aye hoye aa’ apparently promotes gun culture and can mislead the youth,”said the SHO.
“The singer has promised that he would not do it again,” he added.
The Punjab and Haryana high court has already banned the songs that glorify liquor, drugs, violence and gun culture.
Seventeen days after the Kabaddi tournament on March 28, Nikku along with his aide was arrested by the Patiala police for possessing 10 illegal pistols along with 18 magazines, 32 cartridges and a car.
Nikku was involved in a 2016 bank robbery case. He along with his aide had allegedly murdered a security guard and looted ₹60 lakh from a vehicle hired by a bank to transport cash on May 23, 2016.
Singers who faced music
The Ludhiana police had summoned Punjabi singers Sidhu Moose Wala alias Shubhdeep Singh and Mankirt Aulakh over a video reportedly glorifying gun culture and violence after a city-based RTI activist, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, filed a complaint on January 13, 2020.
Earlier, the Sahnewal police had booked Punjabi singer Elly Mangat over celebratory firing during his friend’s birthday party at Darod village in November 2019.
Ludhiana | 68 undertrials of petty offences released during mega camp
Justice Augustine George Masih, judge, Punjab and Haryana high court-cum-administrative judge visited Ludhiana district courts on Saturday wherein a mega camp to hear cases of those involved in petty crimes was held. As many as 68 undertrials were released after they confessed to their guilt and promised to be an asset to the society. Justice Masih also inaugurated an ATM machine of State Bank of India installed in the building of district courts complex, Ludhiana.
Ludhiana| Man, son get accidentally locked up in bank, rescued 2 hours later
A man and his five-year-old son got accidentally locked up in a bank in Sundar Nagar for at least two-and-a-half hours on Saturday evening. They were rescued after the man called the police control room. As per information, the bank doesn't have a security guard and officials used to lock the main gate themselves in the evening. The man, along with his son, had come to the bank to deposit some cash.
Forest department to MoEFCC: Of 18K trees to be felled for Mumbai-Vadodara E-way, only 51 can be transplanted
Out of 18,073 trees that are proposed to be felled on notified forest land in Palghar district, to make way for the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway link between Talasari and Vasai, only 51 are feasible for transplantation, according to a report submitted by the chief conservator of forests, Thane, to the union environment ministry's regional empowered committee in Nagpur. The proposal was considered by the REC in a meeting on March 24.
36th IIML Convocation: Graduating batch overcame challenges amid Covid, says director
It was a roller-coaster ride for the students of the graduating batch of 2020-22 who were inducted into the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, (IIML) in the first wave of the Covid pandemic in mid-June 2020 but were able to overcome various challenges and uncertainties. This was how director, IIML, prof Archana Shukla summed up their journey. She also said it had been a pleasure to have seen them grow.
Ludhiana| 20-year-old man arrested for rape bid on minor
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 14-year-old girl in Amarjit Colony of Tibba Road. The accused has been identified as a neighbour of the victim, Wasim alias Salman. The girl told the police that the accused was a frequent visitor to her house. On March 28, when she was alone at home, the accused barged in and forcefully took her to the bathroom and tried to rape her.
