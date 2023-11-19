Ludhiana: Locals suffer due to delay in covering ‘Ganda Nullah’

Despite being inaugurated twice, the ambitious project to cover ganda nullah along Dhoka Mohalla and Kashmir Nagar by the municipal corporation is facing prolonged delays, raising concerns among residents. A view of uncovered part of Budhha Nullah at New Shivaji Nagar in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The civic body issued the work order for this ₹10 crore project a year ago, intended to cover ganda nullah from the bridge along Dhoka Mohalla and Kashmir Nagar towards the cremation ground and to re-carpet the road along the nullah.

The project was inaugurated twice, once in 2021 by former MLA Central Surinder Kumar Dawar and later inspected and inaugurated in 2022 by MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi.

The residents in the area suffer when the nullah overflows, causing damage to houses and affecting the daily lives of people.

Area residents, particularly those in Dhoka Mohalla and Kashmir Nagar, have been urging authorities to raise the road level to prevent future accumulation of sewage and nullah water.

“Work on the nullah along Dhoka Mohalla would start shortly after completing the ongoing project of covering nullah and re-carpeting roads near Shivaji Nagar. Road re-carpeting work along the nullah would be initiated soon,” executive engineer Arvind Aggarwal, Zone B, said.

Sham Sunder Malhotra, former councilor from Congress party, highlighted the plight of the residents and urged the municipal corporation commissioner to expedite the project. He emphasised that the project included the much-needed re-carpeting of roads along the nullah, which are currently in deplorable condition.

Manju Aggarwal, former councilor from the BJP party, empasised on the urgency of re-carpeting the deteriorating roads and initiating the crucial project. “I have requested the municipal corporation commissioner last week to initiate this project as commuters and area residents are suffering from multiple problems.”

MLA Central Ashok Prashar Pappi assured that the project work would commence within a couple of days. “I had discussed the matter with the municipal corporation commissioner and assured the initiation of road re-carpeting along the nullah,” he said.

