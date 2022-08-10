Ludhiana logs 31 new Covid cases
As many as 31 new Covid cases were reported in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Currently, there are 226 active cases, of which 215 patients are under home isolation and 11 are undergoing treatment at a private facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,860 Covid infections, of which 1,09,626 have successfully defeated the virus and 3,008 have succumbed to it.
National Deworming Programme kickstarts
Ludhiana The National Deworming Programme kickstarted in the district on Wednesday. As many as 8.5 lakh children of private schools aged between one and 19 will receive deworming tablets during the week-long drive initiated by the health department. Civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said, “The department is planning to administer deworming tablets among children under the National Deworming Programme till August 17.” Kaur, accompanied by deputy director Sangita Singh. Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), visited numerous schools and administered Albendazole tablets to students and made teachers aware of the National Deworming Day. She informed about the use of Albendazole tablets and advised to take a pill 20 minutes after eating the mid-day meal. District immunisation officer Dr Manisha Khanna said albendazole tablets had been given to ANM, MPHW and ASHA workers and students on Wednesday. She said the pills help in getting rid of stomach worms and protect children from anaemia.
PAU holds talk on nutrition and genes by eminent biomedic
Ludhiana The department of food and nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India (NSI), organised a talk on ‘Eat to fit your genes’ by Dr Maninder Ahluwalia, an eminent expert from Biomedical Sciences, Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK, on Wednesday. She highlighted that the ‘one size fits all’ model doesn’t apply to nutritional requirements. Genetic variants are responsible for inter-individual variations in metabolism and demand tailored approach to nutrition. She said, “Our diet contains multiple bioactive compounds that have a potential to switch our genes on or off.” She discussed the gene-nutrient interactions within the newly expanding fields of nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics. According to Ahluwalia, certain gene polymorphisms contribute to the metabolic response, nutritional status and ability to respond or not-respond to nutritional interventions. Kiran Bains, convenor, NSI, Ludhiana Chapter, and head of the department of food and nutrition, PAU, said personalised approach to nutrition is a novel tool to prevent chronic diseases as certain nutrients within one’s diet have the ability to alter the gene expression and contribute to health and disease.
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
