Ludhiana logs 6 fresh cases of Covid-19

During the last 24 hours, six fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the district, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Monday.

Till now of 1,09,813 cases reported in the district, 1,07,519 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus.

There were 15 active cases in the district on Monday. Of these, 12 were under home isolation and three under treatment at different hospitals.

The administration has appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.

Other Briefs

CP to listen public grievances at ACP (west) office

Ludhiana The commissioner of police (CP) , Kaustubh Sharma, will listen public grievances at assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) office, near Sarabha Nagar police station. According to CP Sharma, people can meet him at the office from 10am to 11am on Tuesday. He will hold such meetings in different parts of the city to address public grievances.

Miscreants rob 2 motorcycles in 2 hours

Ludhiana A gang of miscreants executed two snatchings at gunpoint in two hours on Sunday. Two separate FIRs have been lodged against the accused. In the first case, the accused Tarlochan Singh, Parminder Singh and Jagtar Singh robbed Navdeep Singh, of Kaunke Kalan village, of his motorcycle, silver bracelet and mobile phone at gunpoint in Kaunke Kalan village at around 9.30pm. A case has been lodged against the accused at Hathur police station. At around 11.30pm, the three accused along with their aide Lovepreet Singh robbed Inderjit Singh of Bhammipura village and his friend Gurpreet Singh of Manuke village of their motorcycle near Akhara village.

Ban on operation of eateries, liquor vends after 11pm

Ludhiana The commissioner of police (CP) , Kaustubh Sharma, has extended a ban on operation of any eatery, restaurant, dhaba, hotel, liquor vend and icecream parlour post 11pm, due to reporting of scuffling incidents around midnight. CP has also banned encroachments on roadsides. He said no person can use footpaths to install rehri, makeshift stalls, besides no shopkeeper can keep his goods outside the premises of his shop. The orders will remain in force for the next two months.

Time limit relaxed for filing ESI contribution

Ludhiana

Considering the problems being faced by the employers in depositing ESI contribution, the director general, ESIC, in exercise of powers vested under Regulation 100 of ESI Regulations, has relaxed the time limit for filing and depositing ESI contribution for March 2022.

In this regard, as a one-time opportunity, employers have been allowed to deposit contribution for the month of March 2022 till April 30 instead of April 15.

Accordingly, the employers have also been allowed to file the return of contribution up to May 26 instead of May 11 for October, 2021 to March, 2022 period.

The Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act is applicable to any non-seasonal factory with 10 or more employees, any business/establishment in sectors such as hotels and restaurants, newspaper establishments, road-motor transport undertakings, cinemas, preview theatres, private educational and medical institutions with a strength of more than 10 employees in Punjab.

The existing wage limit of an employee to be covered under ESI Act is ₹21,000 per month and if the employee has any disability, the wage limit for coverage is ₹25,000 per month.