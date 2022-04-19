Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana logs 6 fresh cases of Covid-19
chandigarh news

Ludhiana logs 6 fresh cases of Covid-19

Till now of 1,09,813 Covid cases reported in Ludhiana; 1,07,519 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus.
There were 15 active Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana on April 18. Of these, 12 were under home isolation and three under treatment at different hospitals. (HT FILE)
There were 15 active Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana on April 18. Of these, 12 were under home isolation and three under treatment at different hospitals. (HT FILE)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

During the last 24 hours, six fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the district, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Monday.

Till now of 1,09,813 cases reported in the district, 1,07,519 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus.

There were 15 active cases in the district on Monday. Of these, 12 were under home isolation and three under treatment at different hospitals.

The administration has appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.

Other Briefs

CP to listen public grievances at ACP (west) office

Ludhiana The commissioner of police (CP) , Kaustubh Sharma, will listen public grievances at assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) office, near Sarabha Nagar police station. According to CP Sharma, people can meet him at the office from 10am to 11am on Tuesday. He will hold such meetings in different parts of the city to address public grievances.

Miscreants rob 2 motorcycles in 2 hours

Ludhiana A gang of miscreants executed two snatchings at gunpoint in two hours on Sunday. Two separate FIRs have been lodged against the accused. In the first case, the accused Tarlochan Singh, Parminder Singh and Jagtar Singh robbed Navdeep Singh, of Kaunke Kalan village, of his motorcycle, silver bracelet and mobile phone at gunpoint in Kaunke Kalan village at around 9.30pm. A case has been lodged against the accused at Hathur police station. At around 11.30pm, the three accused along with their aide Lovepreet Singh robbed Inderjit Singh of Bhammipura village and his friend Gurpreet Singh of Manuke village of their motorcycle near Akhara village.

Ban on operation of eateries, liquor vends after 11pm

Ludhiana The commissioner of police (CP) , Kaustubh Sharma, has extended a ban on operation of any eatery, restaurant, dhaba, hotel, liquor vend and icecream parlour post 11pm, due to reporting of scuffling incidents around midnight. CP has also banned encroachments on roadsides. He said no person can use footpaths to install rehri, makeshift stalls, besides no shopkeeper can keep his goods outside the premises of his shop. The orders will remain in force for the next two months.

Time limit relaxed for filing ESI contribution

Ludhiana

Considering the problems being faced by the employers in depositing ESI contribution, the director general, ESIC, in exercise of powers vested under Regulation 100 of ESI Regulations, has relaxed the time limit for filing and depositing ESI contribution for March 2022.

In this regard, as a one-time opportunity, employers have been allowed to deposit contribution for the month of March 2022 till April 30 instead of April 15.

Accordingly, the employers have also been allowed to file the return of contribution up to May 26 instead of May 11 for October, 2021 to March, 2022 period.

The Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act is applicable to any non-seasonal factory with 10 or more employees, any business/establishment in sectors such as hotels and restaurants, newspaper establishments, road-motor transport undertakings, cinemas, preview theatres, private educational and medical institutions with a strength of more than 10 employees in Punjab.

The existing wage limit of an employee to be covered under ESI Act is 21,000 per month and if the employee has any disability, the wage limit for coverage is 25,000 per month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • To tackle its monkey problem, Delhi’s forest and wildlife department wrote to WII in December last year, asking them to create a fresh plan to carry out a monkey census in the Capital. (Arun Sharma/HT Archive)

    Delhi: Monkey census may start in July

    New Delhi: Delhi may finally be able to put a number on its simian problem with forest officials saying that a proposal for a year-long monkey census, drafted by the Wildlife Institute of India, has received the nod from the Delhi Cabinet and will likely begin from July this year once the Centre releases funds for the project.

  • A close was watch being kept on the Covid situation, Yogi said. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    COVID SPURT: Yogi makes mask a must for NCR and Lucknow

    Following spurt in Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in NCR region, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed mandatory wearing of mask in six districts of the national capital region, including Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, and also in Lucknow. The chief minister gave the directive during the review meeting on Covid situation with his Team-9 here. A close was watch being kept on the Covid situation, Yogi said.

  • The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, on Monday announced the online admission schedule for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Class 11 centralised online admission schedule announced for 2022-23

    PUNE The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, on Monday announced the online admission schedule for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23. While from May 1, a 'mock demo registration' process of the part 1 form filling will take place. As this year, the Class 10 board examination was held offline after a gap of two years, students are now excited to join junior college.

  • Volunteers stand at Radha chowk, Baner as part of traffic awareness week will be observed from April 18-23. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

    Traffic awareness week at Baner till April 22

    PUNE After several complaints registered with the Chaturshrungi traffic police, and with Baner-Balewadi traffic awareness week, corporator Amol Balwadkar will be observed from April 18-23 at Radha chowk, Baner, which is the most chaotic. Retired ACP, Arun Walture also commented that he has written several letters to Pune traffic police, but with less man power, it is difficult to find men to man the traffic.

  • Pune district reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Pune district reports 12 new Covid-19 in 24 hours

    PUNE Pune district reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department. Currently, the progressive count stands at 1.45 million cases out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 143 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,533 and the death toll stood at 7,203.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out