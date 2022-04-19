Ludhiana logs 6 fresh cases of Covid-19
During the last 24 hours, six fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the district, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Monday.
Till now of 1,09,813 cases reported in the district, 1,07,519 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus.
There were 15 active cases in the district on Monday. Of these, 12 were under home isolation and three under treatment at different hospitals.
The administration has appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.
Other Briefs
CP to listen public grievances at ACP (west) office
Miscreants rob 2 motorcycles in 2 hours
Ban on operation of eateries, liquor vends after 11pm
Time limit relaxed for filing ESI contribution
Considering the problems being faced by the employers in depositing ESI contribution, the director general, ESIC, in exercise of powers vested under Regulation 100 of ESI Regulations, has relaxed the time limit for filing and depositing ESI contribution for March 2022.
In this regard, as a one-time opportunity, employers have been allowed to deposit contribution for the month of March 2022 till April 30 instead of April 15.
Accordingly, the employers have also been allowed to file the return of contribution up to May 26 instead of May 11 for October, 2021 to March, 2022 period.
The Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act is applicable to any non-seasonal factory with 10 or more employees, any business/establishment in sectors such as hotels and restaurants, newspaper establishments, road-motor transport undertakings, cinemas, preview theatres, private educational and medical institutions with a strength of more than 10 employees in Punjab.
The existing wage limit of an employee to be covered under ESI Act is ₹21,000 per month and if the employee has any disability, the wage limit for coverage is ₹25,000 per month.
-
Delhi: Monkey census may start in July
New Delhi: Delhi may finally be able to put a number on its simian problem with forest officials saying that a proposal for a year-long monkey census, drafted by the Wildlife Institute of India, has received the nod from the Delhi Cabinet and will likely begin from July this year once the Centre releases funds for the project.
-
COVID SPURT: Yogi makes mask a must for NCR and Lucknow
Following spurt in Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in NCR region, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed mandatory wearing of mask in six districts of the national capital region, including Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, and also in Lucknow. The chief minister gave the directive during the review meeting on Covid situation with his Team-9 here. A close was watch being kept on the Covid situation, Yogi said.
-
Class 11 centralised online admission schedule announced for 2022-23
PUNE The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, on Monday announced the online admission schedule for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23. While from May 1, a 'mock demo registration' process of the part 1 form filling will take place. As this year, the Class 10 board examination was held offline after a gap of two years, students are now excited to join junior college.
-
Traffic awareness week at Baner till April 22
PUNE After several complaints registered with the Chaturshrungi traffic police, and with Baner-Balewadi traffic awareness week, corporator Amol Balwadkar will be observed from April 18-23 at Radha chowk, Baner, which is the most chaotic. Retired ACP, Arun Walture also commented that he has written several letters to Pune traffic police, but with less man power, it is difficult to find men to man the traffic.
-
Pune district reports 12 new Covid-19 in 24 hours
PUNE Pune district reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department. Currently, the progressive count stands at 1.45 million cases out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 143 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,533 and the death toll stood at 7,203.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics