Ludhiana: LPG agencies deploy bouncers for safety as crowds turn unruly

Several LPG agencies in the Sherpur area have deployed private bouncers to manage crowds as booking failures and confusion over supply rules have led to vandalism and aggressive behaviour of consumers outside the facilities over the past few days. A bouncer monitors the crowd outside an LPG agency in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Manish/HT)

The unrest, distributors and officials said, is not rooted in any disruption of supply but in widespread confusion over booking restrictions, particularly the 45-day lock-in period for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The lack of awareness around these norms has led many consumers to assume that cylinder distribution has been halted, fuelling panic-driven rush at agencies.

At several facilities operating under Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Gas, operators said the situation deteriorated rapidly as large crowds gathered through the day.

“We had no option but to hire bouncers. People were shouting, pushing and creating chaos. It became unmanageable,” said Jaskirat Singh, who runs an LPG agency in Sherpur, adding that the office premises were damaged during the unrest.

Similar incidents were reported at other facilities. Balwinder Kaur, a Bharat Gas distributor, said some miscreants pelted stones at the premises and even attempted to target a delivery vehicle parked outside the godown. “The atmosphere turned tense for a while. We had to step up security to prevent further escalation,” she said.

Agency operators reported a sharp surge in footfall, with more than 500 consumers visiting daily—far beyond routine levels. Officials maintain that the spike is driven by panic rather than any actual shortage of cylinders.

“The issue is not availability. Bookings are not going through for many users, which creates the impression that supply has stopped,” an official said.

Oil companies insist that supply chains remain intact. Arjun Singh, sales manager at Indian Oil, said cylinders are being delivered regularly, though a backlog of four to five days has built up due to the sudden rush.

Echoing this, a Bharat Gas official said panic behaviour has worsened the situation. “People are rushing all at once due to fear, which puts unnecessary pressure on the system,” he said, urging consumers to avoid crowding at agencies.

While officials maintain that supply remains steady, the scenes outside facilities point to a widening gap between system assurances and public perception, with confusion and fear continuing to drive disorder.

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