Ludhiana: LPG agency employee steals 1.2L, booked

The Jamalpur police booked an employee of a gas agency for executing a fraud of ₹1.2 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Hardeep Singh of Sarpanch Colony of Jamalpur.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Mukul Chugh, owner of Prem HP Gas Agency. The complainant stated that the accused used to collect payment from the market for the gas agency.

Chugh alleged that on February 21 the accused took vouchers worth ₹2 lakh from the agency and collected ₹1.2 lakh from the market. Instead of depositing the cash in the agency the accused fled with money. His phone is also switched off.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under section 306 of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.