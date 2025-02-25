Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: LPG agency employee steals 1.2L, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 25, 2025 05:10 AM IST

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Mukul Chugh, owner of Prem HP Gas Agency where the complainant stated that the accused used to collect payment from the market for the gas agency

The Jamalpur police booked an employee of a gas agency for executing a fraud of 1.2 lakh.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under section 306 of BNS has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)
ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under section 306 of BNS has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Hardeep Singh of Sarpanch Colony of Jamalpur.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Mukul Chugh, owner of Prem HP Gas Agency. The complainant stated that the accused used to collect payment from the market for the gas agency.

Chugh alleged that on February 21 the accused took vouchers worth 2 lakh from the agency and collected 1.2 lakh from the market. Instead of depositing the cash in the agency the accused fled with money. His phone is also switched off.

ASI Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under section 306 of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On