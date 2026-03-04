Ludhiana: LPG cylinder blast leaves migrant injured in Lohara

A factory worker sustained critical burn injuries after a cooking gas leak triggered an explosion at his residence in Gian Chand Nagar on Monday night. The patient has been referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

The incident took place in Lane No. 8 of Lohara when Gopal Mehto had just returned from work and started preparing dinner. According to neighbours, the mishap occurred the moment he attempted to light the stove. A sudden blast rocked the small kitchen, followed by flames that quickly spread across the room.

Preliminary information suggests that gas had leaked from a damaged pipe attached to the cylinder and accumulated inside the kitchen. As soon as the flame came in contact with the leaked gas, it resulted in an explosion and intense fire. Mehto, who was alone at home at the time as his family resides in their native village, was reportedly engulfed in flames and had little opportunity to escape.

Hearing the loud explosion and his cries for help, residents of the locality rushed to the house. Displaying prompt action, they managed to douse the flames and rescue him from the burning room.

The injured man was immediately taken to the Ludhiana civil hospital where doctors administered first aid. Considering the severity of his burn injuries, he was later referred to PGI, Chandigarh, for advanced treatment