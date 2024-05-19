Ludhiana: Major fire engulfs Koom Kalan jungle

The major fire broke out in the jungles of Mand Chaunta village, Koomkalan, on Sunday. The reason is suspected to be stubble burning in the nearby area, said the forest officials. Fire tenders dousing the flames in the jungles of Mand Chaunta village, Koom Kalan, in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to the forest officials, the flames engulfed around 30 acres. As many as four fire tenders were put to job in order to douse the flames, the officials added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The locals said two days back, the fire engulfed a part of the jungle spread across 340 acres. However, the flames were controlled. On Sunday morning the fire erupted again, the locals added.

Forest range officer Mohan Singh said it was suspected that a farmer put the stubble on fire in the nearby area, which later spread to the jungles. As soon as the locals informed, they alerted the fire brigade.

Wildlife officer Rajesh Gulati said the fire has been controlled, now a check would be conducted in the jungle for wildlife casualties.

The jungle is a natural habitat for many species, including nilgai, deer, peacocks, wild boars and reptiles, said the forest officials.