Ludhiana: Man arrested for illegally storing firecrackers at house

The police have arrested a resident of Daba, Ludhiana, for illegally storing firecrackers at his house; the police conducted a raid at his house following a tip-off
A resident of Daba, Ludhiana, has been arrested for illegally storing firecrackers at his house. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 01:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The police have arrested a resident of Satguru Nagar, Daba, for illegally storing firecrackers at his house. The accused has been identified as Jasdeep Singh.

Meet Ram, ASI, said the police conducted a raid at his house following a tip-off. The accused has two houses in Satguru Nagar. He is living in one house with his family while the other one was used as an illegal godown to store firecrackers. The house was in a thickly populated area.

A case under Sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC have been registered against him and he has been arrested.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP, headquarters) J Elanchezhian has already imposed a ban on storing firecrackers in residential areas.

Anurag Verma, principal secretary, home affairs and justice, Punjab, had written to all commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police to conduct checks on unauthorised storage of firecrackers.

TRENDING TOPICS
