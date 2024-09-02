Ludhiana: Man arrested for raping sister-in-law’s friend

The Sadar Police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly raping his sister-in-law’s (brother’s wife) friend. The survivor belongs to Una in Himachal Pradesh and had come to Ludhiana to see her friend. (HT Photo)

The survivor belongs to Una in Himachal Pradesh and had come to Ludhiana to see her friend.

The accused was identified as Sharanjit Singh of Aujla village in Jalandhar’s Bilga.

The 22-year-old complainant said she met Anjali, Ludhiana-based woman, on Instagram and befriended her. She came to Ludhiana to meet Anjali without informing her parents and started living with Anjali’s grandmother, Kuljinder.

She alleged that Anjali’s brother-in-law forcefully took her to a hotel and raped her. When she resisted, the accused threatened her. Later, she returned to Himachal Pradesh and filed a complaint.

Sadar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Harshveer Singh said that women police station in Una filed a zero FIR following the complaint and forwarded it to them for further action.

The inspector said an FIR under sections 376, 120-B and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.