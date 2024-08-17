 Ludhiana man avails loans in wife’s name with divorce case pending, booked - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana man avails loans in wife’s name with divorce case pending, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 17, 2024 10:17 PM IST

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case of cheating against a man for allegedly using fraudulent means to avail loans in his wife’s name even as their divorce case was pending in a local court, officials aware of the development said on Saturday.

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case of cheating against a man for allegedly using fraudulent means to avail loans in his wife’s name even as their divorce case was pending. (HT File)
The accused was identified as Nitin Gupta, a resident of Flower Enclave, Ludhiana. A first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by his wife, identified as Monal Gupta of Aggar Nagar Enclave, Barewal.

In her police complaint, Monal Gupta alleged that her husband Nitin took out loans worth 28 lakh from multiple firms using her name. The woman claimed that this comes amid a strained relations and ongoing divorce proceedings. She said her bank account was linked to her husband’s mobile number and Nitin also allegedly paid some installments for the loans using funds from her account via a mobile application.

Monal said that she found she approached the police on October 19, 2023, immediately after finding out about the transactions.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer (SHO) inspector Pawan Kumar said that the complaint was initially referred to a senior official for inquiry. Following the investigation, the police have registered a case against Nitin Gupta under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A hunt is on for his arrest. , he added.

