Ludhiana | Man booked for hurting religious sentiments

Hours after the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, a man was booked for hurting religious sentiments after he was purportedly caught on camera distributing sweets among locals and bus passengers.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media sites.

The incident allegedly took place near Jalandhar Bypass.

The complaint was lodged by Shiv Sena Samajwadi chairman Honey Bhardwaj who said that the man was distributing laddus among locals and bus passengers. Bhardwaj, who is an advocate by profession, said that such people are trying to disturb the communal harmony of the state. He added that the accused works with a private bus company and fled after the video started doing the rounds of social media.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmesh Lal, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified accused. Police are trying to identify him.

A team also went to Jalandhar Bypass and questioned locals for leads.