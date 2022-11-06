Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Man booked for hurting religious sentiments

Ludhiana | Man booked for hurting religious sentiments

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 11:46 PM IST

Hours after the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, a man was booked for hurting religious sentiments after he was purportedly caught on camera distributing sweets among locals and bus passengers. The incident allegedly took place near Jalandhar Bypass, Ludhiana

An FIR under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the man by the Ludhiana police. (HT FILE)
An FIR under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the man by the Ludhiana police. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Hours after the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, a man was booked for hurting religious sentiments after he was purportedly caught on camera distributing sweets among locals and bus passengers.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media sites.

The incident allegedly took place near Jalandhar Bypass.

The complaint was lodged by Shiv Sena Samajwadi chairman Honey Bhardwaj who said that the man was distributing laddus among locals and bus passengers. Bhardwaj, who is an advocate by profession, said that such people are trying to disturb the communal harmony of the state. He added that the accused works with a private bus company and fled after the video started doing the rounds of social media.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harmesh Lal, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified accused. Police are trying to identify him.

A team also went to Jalandhar Bypass and questioned locals for leads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out