Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man booked for molesting 12-year-old step daughter

Ludhiana man booked for molesting 12-year-old step daughter

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 01:43 AM IST

The victim’s mother said she had warned the accused against his inappropriate behaviour towards the victim, but he continued to molest her

A Ludhiana man was booked for molesting his 12-year-old step daughter. (HT File)
A Ludhiana man was booked for molesting his 12-year-old step daughter. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police booked a resident of Sherpur Kalan village of Jagraon for allegedly molesting his 12-year-old step daughter. The FIR was registered following the statement of the victim’s mother of the accused.

The complainant said she had warned the accused against his inappropriate behaviour towards the victim, but he continued to molest her — following which she lodged a complaint with the police.

The woman, in her complaint filed on October 20, said she had married the accused, who works as a labourer on December 25, 2013. It was the complainant’s second marriage and she also has an eight-year-old daughter from the latter marriage.

Unsafe roads (HT)
Unsafe roads (HT)

The complainant said her daughter narrated her ordeal in October, saying that her stepfather would often touch her inappropriately and also molested her. She alleged that he had been molesting her for over 10 days.

She then spoke to her husband about the same and warned him against repeating the behaviour. However, on October 9, she woke up early to find her husband molesting her daughter in the latter’s room. After the incident, she left her husband and went to live at her maternal home in Khanna and later filed a complaint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 354B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused. The FIR has been registered following an investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out