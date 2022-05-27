Ludhiana man booked for pouring hot oil on wife

A Sarabha Nagar man has been booked for allegedly pouring hot oil on his wife. The accused has been identified as Ajaypal Singh.

The complainant, Simranpreet Kaur, 31, of Vikas Nagar, Pakhowal Road, said that she had married Ajaypal four years ago and they have a three-year-old daughter.

The woman alleged that soon after the marriage, her husband had started harassing her for dowry and she had left the house and started living in a house belonging to her in-laws in Vikas Nagar with her daughter.

She added that when she was cooking on May 23,her husband turned up there and poured hot oil on her straight from the frying pan. When she raised the alarm, he fled from the spot.

The woman had lodged a complaint on the women’s helpline (1091) on May 24 and was thereafter admitted to hospital. She has suffered minor burn injuries.

In-charge of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police post, assistant sub-inspector Dharminder Kumar, said that Simarpreet had earlier filed an FIR for domestic violence against Ajaypal and their divorce is also pending in court.

A case under Section 498-A (dowry harassment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for his arrest.