Ludhiana man booked for pouring hot oil on wife
A Sarabha Nagar man has been booked for allegedly pouring hot oil on his wife. The accused has been identified as Ajaypal Singh.
The complainant, Simranpreet Kaur, 31, of Vikas Nagar, Pakhowal Road, said that she had married Ajaypal four years ago and they have a three-year-old daughter.
The woman alleged that soon after the marriage, her husband had started harassing her for dowry and she had left the house and started living in a house belonging to her in-laws in Vikas Nagar with her daughter.
She added that when she was cooking on May 23,her husband turned up there and poured hot oil on her straight from the frying pan. When she raised the alarm, he fled from the spot.
The woman had lodged a complaint on the women’s helpline (1091) on May 24 and was thereafter admitted to hospital. She has suffered minor burn injuries.
In-charge of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police post, assistant sub-inspector Dharminder Kumar, said that Simarpreet had earlier filed an FIR for domestic violence against Ajaypal and their divorce is also pending in court.
A case under Section 498-A (dowry harassment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for his arrest.
Ludhiana: Building inspector in dock for ‘facilitating’ illegal construction
Senior Town Planner SS Bindra has recommended strict action against a building inspector for allegedly facilitating illegal construction and misguiding senior officials by submitting incorrect data in a report. The matter pertains to a complaint received by MC against an illegal construction in Paramjit Colony on Chandigarh Road. Bindra stated that apart from supporting illegal construction, the inspector has also caused loss to the state exchequer, due to which strict action is being recommended.
Ludhiana: 38-yr-old man held for kidnapping bid on 10-yr-old girl
A 38-year-old was arrested on Thursday for attempting to kidnap a 10-year-old girl when she was on her way to school. Dev Raj has been identified as Dev Raj of Dhandra village, a salesman at a paint shop. The FIR was lodged based on the statement of the victim's father. The accused confessed to police that he tried to abduct the girl with the intention of sexually assaulting her. He was sent to judicial remand.
Ludhiana: 2 held with 750-gram opium, ₹1 lakh
The CIA staff 1 of Ludhiana police arrested two men with 750-gram opium on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Praveen Sharma, 44, of New Lakshmi Colony on Kailash Nagar Road in Basti Jodhewal, who is a realtor, and a farmer, 31, of Payal, Charanpreet Singh. Police also seized a Hyundai Verna car and ₹1 lakh from them. In-charge of CIA-1 staff, Inspector Rajesh Kumar said the during interrogation, the accused revealed that they had procured the opium from Jharkhand.
Ludhiana MC demands action against Punjab Dyers Association over dumping of untreated waste
Five days after snapping illegal sewer connections of around three dozen dyeing units in Focal Point area, Kakka Dhola Road and Tajpur Road, the municipal corporation wrote to the Punjab Pollution Control Board on Thursday seeking action against the Punjab Dyers Association.
Seven arrested with 6 pistols in Tarn Taran
TARN TARAN: Seven persons have been arrested with six firearms in three cases in Tarn Taran, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Boby, Rajan, Charanjit Singh and Gurmukh Singh of Patti, Akashdeep of Sursingh village, Harpal Singh of Sangatpura village, Satpal Singh of Thathi Jaimal Singh village and Bakshish Singh of Sakattra village. Rajan's questioning led the police to arrest Charanjit and Gurmukh.
