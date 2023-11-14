close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man booked for raping 19-year-old fiancee

Ludhiana man booked for raping 19-year-old fiancee

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 14, 2023 07:26 AM IST

The man also recorded her lewd videos and threatened her against speaking of the incident. Later, he refused to marry her

Police booked a man for allegedly raping his 19-year-old fiancee and recording her lewd videos.

A Ludhiana man was booked for raping his 19-year-old fiancee. (HT File)
A Ludhiana man was booked for raping his 19-year-old fiancee. (HT File)

The victim told the police she got engaged to the accused on June 10, 2022. On April 19, when she went to the market, the accused met her and took her to a house and forcefully established physical relations with her.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The man also recorded her lewd videos and threatened her against speaking of the incident. Later, he refused tomarry her.

Later when the woman’s family fixed her marriage with someone else, the accused shared the videos with him, following which the wedding was called off.

Sharing further details, inspector Lovedeep Singh said the victim filed a complaint to the police on November 11.

Soon after receiving the complaint, the police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 500 (defamation), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 E of the Information and Technology Act against the accused.

A hunt is on for his arrest, the inspector added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out