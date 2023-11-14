Ludhiana man booked for raping 19-year-old fiancee

Police booked a man for allegedly raping his 19-year-old fiancee and recording her lewd videos. A Ludhiana man was booked for raping his 19-year-old fiancee. (HT File)

The victim told the police she got engaged to the accused on June 10, 2022. On April 19, when she went to the market, the accused met her and took her to a house and forcefully established physical relations with her.

The man also recorded her lewd videos and threatened her against speaking of the incident. Later, he refused tomarry her.

Later when the woman’s family fixed her marriage with someone else, the accused shared the videos with him, following which the wedding was called off.

Sharing further details, inspector Lovedeep Singh said the victim filed a complaint to the police on November 11.

Soon after receiving the complaint, the police registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 500 (defamation), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66 E of the Information and Technology Act against the accused.

A hunt is on for his arrest, the inspector added.

