Ludhiana: Man booked for selling property using fake documents

A resident of Model Gram has been booked for allegedly selling a property using fake documents. The accused prepared the fake documents of the property with the help of revenue department officials. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT)

The accused, Harpreet Singh, was booked on the statement of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harjinder Singh Bedi. The SDM found that the property belongs to a hosiery firm.

The SDM in his report stated that the property is located in Bhora village which is owned by Jain Hosiery. The accused managed to temper the revenue record and transferred the same into his name using a fake record. He further sold the property to a person named Naveen Kumar for ₹60 lakh in 2005.

Inspector Harjit Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, said that an FIR under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc,) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 120- B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.