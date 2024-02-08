 Ludhiana: Man booked for selling property using fake documents - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Man booked for selling property using fake documents

Ludhiana: Man booked for selling property using fake documents

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 09, 2024 05:50 AM IST

The accused managed to temper the revenue record and transferred the same into his name using a fake record

A resident of Model Gram has been booked for allegedly selling a property using fake documents. The accused prepared the fake documents of the property with the help of revenue department officials.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT)
A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT)

The accused, Harpreet Singh, was booked on the statement of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Harjinder Singh Bedi. The SDM found that the property belongs to a hosiery firm.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The SDM in his report stated that the property is located in Bhora village which is owned by Jain Hosiery. The accused managed to temper the revenue record and transferred the same into his name using a fake record. He further sold the property to a person named Naveen Kumar for 60 lakh in 2005.

Inspector Harjit Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, said that an FIR under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security, will etc,) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 120- B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On