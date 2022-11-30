Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man booked for unnatural sex with dog

Published on Nov 30, 2022

The dog owner recorded a video of the incident and submitted it to the Ludhiana police as evidence. The complainant said he went looking for the dog, who had gone missing on the day of the incident, when he stumbled upon the accused man

Ludhiana police booked a Shimlapuri-based man for alleged committing unnatural sex with a German Shepherd dog. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police booked a Shimlapuri-based man for alleged committing unnatural sex with a German Shepherd dog.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar of Preet Nagar of Shimlapuri. Police have booked the accused following a complaint lodged by his neighbour and the owner of the dog Gurjit Singh.

The dog owner recorded a video of the incident and submitted it to the police as evidence. The complainant said he went looking for the dog, who had gone missing on the day of the incident, when he stumbled upon the accused.

“Upon seeing the accused having unnatural sex with my pet, I recorded the video and raised an alarm. Later, the police were called and the accused was handed over,” he said.

A case under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and section 11 of the Animals Act was registered against the accused.

