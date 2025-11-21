Ludhiana: Man-daughter among 3 booked for alleged 100-crore real estate scam

The Sadar police have registered an FIR against Gurjeet Singh Grewal, director of YBG Co, along with his daughter Anjana Grewal and a company employee Rajinder Kaur, for allegedly duping dozens of investors of nearly ₹100 crore in the name of a commercial project on Phullanwal–Lodhi Club Road. The FIR has been lodged under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (iStock)

The complaint was filed by the YBG Action Core Committee, representing investors who claim they were lured into buying shops and shop-cum-offices on the basis of false promises, forged documents, and deliberately misleading assurances.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complaint, YBG Co’s directors had convinced investors in 2016 that the company was developing a large commercial complex spread over 7,273 square yards, featuring 125 shops, 150 SCOs, a PVR cinema, and a hotel, and claimed the layout had already been approved. On the basis of these assurances, investors allegedly paid up to 75 percent of the total cost, amounting to nearly ₹100 crore.

However, nearly a decade later, the project remains incomplete, with even the basic structure missing. The committee alleged that the accused kept delaying the project with false excuses and later changed the project’s name to Grewa Brampton City Plaza to escape legal accountability.

Matters escalated when investors recently visited the company’s office and were told by Rajinder Kaur—introduced as the company manager—that their agreements were fake and forged. The complainants also alleged that the accused threatened them with dire consequences and boasted of having strong political and administrative connections.

During a separate inquiry by the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) operations, it was found that Gurjeet Singh Grewal had executed several registries in the names of his daughter and a company employee without the consent of other directors—violating the terms of the internal Memorandum of Understanding. These included registries of 575 sq yards in the name of Rajinder Kaur and two registries of 423 square yards each in the name of his daughter Anjana.

The inquiry report noted that although the project began in 2011, the company never completed construction nor handed over possession to the investors. It further stated that while no evidence was found against other directors the conduct of Gurjeet Singh Grewal amounted to deliberate fraud, breach of trust, and obstruction of the project.

The committee stated that had investors known the real intentions of the accused, they would never have invested their life savings. They have demanded strict legal action and an investigation by senior police officials.

ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the matter, stated that the accused are currently untraceable and efforts are underway to locate and arrest them.