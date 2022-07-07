Ludhiana man duped of ₹23 lakh by NRI wife, her uncle
The dreams of a resident of Nandpur village, Sahnewal, to settle down abroad were shattered as he was cheated of ₹23 lakh by his wife who is settled in the USA.
Police have lodged an FIR against the woman, Savita, and her maternal uncle Satnam Singh of Nai Majra village, Nawanshehr.
The victim, Jaskaran Singh, said Satnam Singh, who runs a furniture shop in Jadla village, Nawanshehr, was his acquaintance. Jaskaran said he told Satnam that he is interested in settling down abroad.
Satnam told him that his niece, Savita, is settled in the USA and unmarried. He said that if Jaskaran pays them ₹20 lakh and bears all expenses for their wedding, she would take him to USA on a spouse visa.
“I sold my agricultural land and also borrowed money from friends and relatives to pay the ₹20 lakh. On March 15, 2016, I solemnised my marriage with Savita. The duo then took an additional ₹3 lakh from me. After the marriage, Savita returned to US and stopped taking my calls later,” he added.
“After I realised I had been duped, I demanded that they return my money, but the accused started threatening me. After that, I lodged a complaint with the police,” he told the police.
Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that Jaskaran had filed a complaint on December 23, 2019, and they lodged an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code after a two-and-a-half-year investigation.
-
Ludhiana: Woman arrested for abetting husband’s suicide
Five months after a 21-year-old man ended his life, the Machhiwara police arrested his wife for abetment to suicide on Wednesday. The woman, her mother, two sisters and brother-in-law had been booked on February 18 for abetment to suicide. The FIR had been lodged based on the complaint of the victim's father. On February 15, the accused called his son to bring medicines for his wife. His son then came back home and consumed poison.
-
Ghulam Ahmad Mir resigns as J&K Congress chief
Ahead of the polls that are likely in J&K and would be the first election after the erstwhile state became UT, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Ghulam Ahmad Mir has resigned from the post. A former minister, Leader Raman Bhalla, has a good support base in urban Jammu though he lost the assembly elections in 2014. Party leaders privy to details said that any leader could emerge as a dark horse.
-
Punjab CM for reducing training period of patwaris
Chandigarh : Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to reduce the training period of newly recruited patwaris. Addressing the gathering during in a function to distribute district allotment letters to newly recruited 855 patwaris at the Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh, the CM said the reduction in training period will enhance the efficiency of patwaris working in the field, thereby facilitating the common man.
-
Four newly sworn-in ministers take charge
Chandigarh : Four newly sworn-in cabinet ministers on Wednesday took charge at their offices in the civil secretariat on Wednesday. These ministers include local government and parliamentary affairs ministers Inderbir Singh Nijjar, tourism and investment promotion minister Anmol Gagan Mann, minister of freedom fighter, defence services welfare, food processing and horticulture Fauja Singh Sarari and health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.
-
‘Roll-down’ accidents claimed over 2,500 lives in last 5 years in HP
As many as 2,633 people have been killed in 'roll down' accidents in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, mainly due to the absence of crash barriers along the roads, according to official data. In the total 3,020 'roll down' accidents, more than 6,700 people were injured, as per the analysis of data of accidents in the last five years done by the traffic, tourist and railway (TTR) wing of Himachal Pradesh police department.
