Ludhiana man duped of 23 lakh by NRI wife, her uncle

The dreams of a resident of Nandpur village, Sahnewal, to settle down abroad were shattered as he was cheated of ₹23 lakh by his wife who is settled in the USA.

Police have lodged an FIR against the woman, Savita, and her maternal uncle Satnam Singh of Nai Majra village, Nawanshehr.

The victim, Jaskaran Singh, said Satnam Singh, who runs a furniture shop in Jadla village, Nawanshehr, was his acquaintance. Jaskaran said he told Satnam that he is interested in settling down abroad.

Satnam told him that his niece, Savita, is settled in the USA and unmarried. He said that if Jaskaran pays them ₹20 lakh and bears all expenses for their wedding, she would take him to USA on a spouse visa.

“I sold my agricultural land and also borrowed money from friends and relatives to pay the ₹20 lakh. On March 15, 2016, I solemnised my marriage with Savita. The duo then took an additional ₹3 lakh from me. After the marriage, Savita returned to US and stopped taking my calls later,” he added.

“After I realised I had been duped, I demanded that they return my money, but the accused started threatening me. After that, I lodged a complaint with the police,” he told the police.

Assistant sub-inspector Karnail Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that Jaskaran had filed a complaint on December 23, 2019, and they lodged an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code after a two-and-a-half-year investigation.